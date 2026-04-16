Lesvos Paralyzed as Greek Farmers Intensify Protests Over Foot-and-Mouth Restrictions

Lesvos remains in turmoil for the third consecutive day as livestock farmers escalate protests against the devastating economic impact of measures taken to combat foot-and-mouth disease.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), protesters have occupied the land zone of the Port of Mytilene. While they are allowing passengers and private vehicles to board and disembark—including those on the Blue Star Patmos and Nissos Samos routes—they are strictly preventing trucks from leaving the ships. This blockade has halted the delivery of essential supplies, including perishable food items.

Lesvos is a “ghost town”

The city of Mytilene currently resembles a ghost town. Public services and local businesses remain closed following a general strike called by local agencies. Speaking to stonisi.gr, farmer representatives described a state of “economic deadlock” resulting from the lockdown imposed on March 16.

Producers report a catastrophic collapse of the island’s primary sector, noting that they are unable to bring milk to market while livestock remains unslaughtered. Farmers expressed their determination to continue the mobilization, even if it requires a total shutdown of ferry services.

Tourism sector issues legal warning to Lesvos farmers

The Lesvos Tourism Coordination Body—a coalition including hotel owners, travel agents, and catering associations—has filed an official report with the Mytilene Prosecutor’s Office.

While the group expressed solidarity with the farmers’ grievances, they warned that the port blockade is causing a wave of cancellations that threatens the island’s seasonal viability. Their report states:

“While the primary sector is currently being decimated, this total blockade threatens to destroy the entire economy of Lesvos. We are seeing a complete inability to import and export essential goods.”

The coordination body has petitioned the Prosecutor, the Coast Guard, and the Police to ensure that the island’s “entry gates” remain open, citing the fact that both Greek and foreign travelers are currently unable to arrive at or depart from the island freely.

Related: Australia Restricts Imports From Greece After Foot-and-Mouth Cases